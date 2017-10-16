Deer Lake Gallery: Horror Vacui

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Oct. 7 to 28, 2017 Do empty spaces give you the creeps? Deer Lake Gallery has the cure: the exhibit Horror Vacui. The art principle—also a fear, called kenophobia—takes an aversion to white space and fills the void with visually busy, dynamic art that encompasses the entire canvas. Meditative and time-consuming, these works demonstrate intense attention to detail through mark-making and repetition. Take in a collaborative mural, plus drawings, sculptures and paintings by artists such as Mallory Donen (pictured).