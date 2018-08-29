Fashion Designers Laurence & Chico’s Weird, Wonderful Cafe

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

If you’ve ever wanted to peek inside the mind of a fashion designer, head to Laurence & Chico Café. The Vancouver- and New York–based duo is known for weird and wonderful couture collections, and their cafe offers a glimpse into their world. Stepping inside is like falling down the rabbit hole—think plush chairs adorned with tentacle armrests, fringe-embellished stools and a bathroom bursting with 2,000 rubber ducks. On the menu, find local coffees, house-made pastries, fresh-pressed juices and an afternoon tea that would earn the Mad Hatter’s approval. Welcome to Wonderland.