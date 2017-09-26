Farm-to-Table Favourites in Kitsilano

By TIM PAWSEY

Decades ago, the local organic movement took root on West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. Today, farm-to-table still rules. At Fable Kitchen, Top Chef Canada all-star Trevor Bird’s highlights include slow-cooked salmon with roasted zucchini, smoked duck breast with duck vinaigrette, and lemon-meringue parfait. At nearby Mission, fellow all-star Curtis Luk uses firmly local flavours in his creative chef’s tasting menu. One block west, organic trailblazer Bishop’s is still the destination for West Coast fine dining, while vegetarian pioneer The Naam turns 50 next year.