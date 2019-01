By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2019

One look at a Love Token necklace, and you’re sure to fall head over heels. Vancouverite Leah Alexandra travels the globe, searching for ideas for her delicate creations, and this one was inspired by a 19th-century French love poem by Rosemonde Gérard. Find Alexandra’s rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces at Blue Ruby and The Cross, visit her studio in Gastown (call 778-320-3390), or shop the entire collection online.