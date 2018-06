By SHERI RADFORD

To Jan. 6, 2018 If you’ve ever wondered how characters such as Buzz Lightyear and Elastigirl were brought to life, then this is the exhibit for you. The Science Behind Pixar explores the science, technology and math that go into making Pixar’s computer-animated films. Learn about concept art, lighting, modelling, rendering and more, at Science World. “To infinity and beyond!”