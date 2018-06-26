Exhibit: Cultural Tattooing at Bill Reid Gallery

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jan. 13, 2019 Art goes beyond skin-deep in Bill Reid Gallery’s Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest. For the exhibit’s five Indigenous tattoo practitioners, skin is more than just a canvas—it communicates history and traditions, too. They are working to revive traditional techniques, once integral to conveying identity and social status, by exploring the symbolism, oral traditions and artistry behind epidermal art. The first in the gallery’s newly renovated space, this is one exhibit that’s sure to make an impression.