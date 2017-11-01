  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 1st, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Excellent Exhibit: Emily Carr, Ted Harrison & more

Excellent Exhibit: Emily Carr, Ted Harrison & more

By CHLOË LAI

“Gunderson Farm” by Ted Harrison. (Photo courtesy Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Nov. 2 to 30, 2017 Ask a dozen people to pinpoint the true essence of Canada, and you’re likely to get 12 different answers—in a country this vast, there’s a lot to love. Need a starting point? Check out the Heffel Fine Art Auction House’s Fine Canadian Art/Canadian Post-War & Contemporary Art. It’s a continent’s worth of work by national favourites. Discover the many colours of Canada, from Emily Carr’s iconic landscapes to Ted Harrison’s playful acrylic-on-canvas celebrations of everyday life in the Yukon (“Gunderson Farm,” pictured).

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.