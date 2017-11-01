Excellent Exhibit: Emily Carr, Ted Harrison & more

By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 2 to 30, 2017 Ask a dozen people to pinpoint the true essence of Canada, and you’re likely to get 12 different answers—in a country this vast, there’s a lot to love. Need a starting point? Check out the Heffel Fine Art Auction House’s Fine Canadian Art/Canadian Post-War & Contemporary Art. It’s a continent’s worth of work by national favourites. Discover the many colours of Canada, from Emily Carr’s iconic landscapes to Ted Harrison’s playful acrylic-on-canvas celebrations of everyday life in the Yukon (“Gunderson Farm,” pictured).