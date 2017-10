By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Oct. 20 to Nov. 25, 2017 On the palette, paint is…well, simply paint. But on the canvas, it becomes much more. That duality is what interests Vancouverite Ben Reeves. The local artist explores both the physicality of paint—whether a blob, splash or smear—and what it means when paired with other bold brushstrokes. Discover his lush, colour-drenched world with recent paintings such as “Day Residue (Blue Ebb)” (pictured) in New Works at Equinox Gallery.