By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jan. 1, 2017 When it comes to paintings, two perspectives are better than one. Which is why the Vancouver Art Gallery explores two diverse approaches in Entangled: Two Views on Contemporary Canadian Painting. One strategy focuses on the idea or concept behind the work, while the other values the actions that go into its creation. See works by modern masters, including “doers” such as John Kissick and Sandra Meigs, and “thinkers” like Ron Terada and Jeremy Hof (“Fluorescent Ring on Purple,” pictured). Not two of a kind, but certainly twice as nice.