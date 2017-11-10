  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 10th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Entangled: Two Views on Contemporary Canadian Painting

Entangled: Two Views on Contemporary Canadian Painting

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“Fluorescent Ring on Purple” by Jeremy Hof. (Photo by Toni Hafkenscheid)

To Jan. 1, 2017 When it comes to paintings, two perspectives are better than one. Which is why the Vancouver Art Gallery explores two diverse approaches in Entangled: Two Views on Contemporary Canadian Painting. One strategy focuses on the idea or concept behind the work, while the other values the actions that go into its creation. See works by modern masters, including “doers” such as John Kissick and Sandra Meigs, and “thinkers” like Ron Terada and Jeremy Hof (“Fluorescent Ring on Purple,” pictured). Not two of a kind, but certainly twice as nice.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.