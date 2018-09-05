Enchanted Woods: Vallea Lumina

Mountain forest turned magical

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Oct 15, 2018 At Vallea Lumina, a nighttime walk in the woods isn’t eerie—it’s enchanting. Located just outside Whistler on Cougar Mountain, this immersive evening experience transforms the old-growth forest into a magical trail, where the trees talk and campfires come to life. The after-dark alchemy is another of The Adventure Group’s memorable offerings, although they had a little help from Montreal-based Moment Factory, a multimedia studio that’s collaborated on everything from Cirque du Soleil to Madonna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Visitors to this interactive light-and-sound display are first sworn in as rangers, tasked with finding two hikers who mysteriously disappeared into the woods. As the trail goes deeper into the forest, it transforms, becoming more ethereal with every step. The 1.5-km (0.8-mi) walk takes about an hour to complete—it all depends on how much ooh-ing and ahh-ing you do along the way. And to make the trek even easier, a free shuttle operates from Whistler. Let the magic begin.

Whistler is just two hours away from Vancouver by car or bus. For more info, visit Where Whistler.