By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Aug. 25, 2018 Open-air theatre hosted in Stanley Park’s beautiful Malkin Bowl is no fairy tale—but it’s still a dream come true. This year, Theatre Under the Stars brings a classic rags-to-riches musical to the stage in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which alternates nights with 42nd Street, the story of a chorus girl’s shot at stardom. So bring a blanket, grab some popcorn, and get ready to make magical memories. The best part? No fairy godmother required.