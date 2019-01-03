Electric Company Theatre’s World Premiere of The Full Light of Day

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 7 to 12, 2019 What do you get when you combine traditional theatre with 14 live-streaming cameras and huge on-stage projections? The Full Light of Day, a provocative new work by Electric Company Theatre. The company is known for producing innovative shows that also tell a strong story, and this new piece is no exception. A modern allegory, it focuses on a terminally ill woman who takes a huge risk to redeem her family, and it uses larger-than-life projections to smash through the customary limitations of live theatre. Catch this groundbreaking show at the Vancouver Playhouse.