By CHLOË LAI

Nov. 6 to 11, 2017 Canuck cuisine goes beyond poutine. EAT! Vancouver gathers acclaimed chefs from across the country for a tantalizing taste of True North flavours. Top-notch local kitchens team up with guest chefs—hailing from Newfoundland to Whistler—for the dinner series, while expert classes take your taste buds to another level. Sweetening the deal this year is a new pastry chef showcase guaranteed to make dessert devotees swoon. Sounds tasty, eh?