Disney on Ice in Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD

Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019 Magic is in the air—quite literally—when Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into the Pacific Coliseum. This extravaganza features more than just ice skating as Disney characters perform acrobatic and aerial stunts, too, taking the entertainment high into the air above the audience. Mickey Mouse leads the way on a quest to find Tinker Bell, who has been kidnapped by Captain Hook. Immerse yourself in the enchanting worlds of Frozen, Coco, Moana and other beloved Disney-Pixar stories. Happily ever after, guaranteed.