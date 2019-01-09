Dine Out Vancouver Festival is a Foodie’s Dream Come True

By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 18 to Feb. 3, 2019 Oyster-shucking workshops. Behind-the-scenes sips at craft breweries, wineries and distilleries. Dim sum tours of Chinatown. Welcome to the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, Canada’s largest celebration of food and drink. Sample sustainable seafood at the Ocean Wise Pop-Up Restaurant inside the Vancouver Aquarium, or head to Bauhaus for a five-course meal by a Michelin-starred guest chef. The most appetizing offer of all? Superb prix-fixe menus at some 300 restaurants give guests a rare chance to sample top-notch local cuisine at bargain prices. Bon appétit!