Dine Out 2018: Canada’s Biggest Food and Wine Celebration

By TIM PAWSEY

Jan. 19 to Feb. 4, 2018 Vancouverites love their food. Witness the extravaganza that is Dine Out. The 17-day-long festival, which started as a make-work project to fill seats in the post-holiday season, has blossomed into Canada’s biggest food and wine celebration. If you’re looking for dining deals, there’s no better time to be here, with over 200 restaurants offering set menus for $20, $30 and $40. Beyond dining deals, the festival now includes an extraordinary repertoire of 35 unique events to appeal to every taste and interest. From craft beer tours and specialty-tea gastronomy tastings to market tours and street food celebrations, the festival leaves no stone unturned. To check on event availability, click here.