Devoted to Dumplings

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sep. 2018

Of all the spectacular trails—hiking, biking or otherwise—to conquer around Vancouver, the Dumpling Trail is arguably the most satisfying. Nearby Richmond is famed for top-notch Asian cuisine, so it’s no surprise that 20 restaurants offering delectable dumplings are all just a hop, skip and bite away. As with any trail, a map, sturdy walking shoes and stretchy pants are recommended. Along the way, discover dough-wrapped specialties such as prawn-stuffed har gow and soup-filled xiao long bao. Regional offerings like bubble tea, kimchi and hand-pulled noodles make excellent trail companions, too. A truly tasty trek.