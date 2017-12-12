Designer Finds at Turnabout

By CHLOË LAI

Fashion maven Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City famously said, “I like my money right where I can see it . . . hanging in my closet.” If Bradshaw had stepped out of the TV and into Turnabout Luxury Resale, she could have filled her closet with designer labels and still had enough left over for matching shoes. For nearly 40 years, this locally owned consignment boutique has showcased expertly curated clothes, jewellery, shoes and accessories for men and women. Find well-priced like-new pieces by catwalk veterans such as Manolo Blahnik and Gucci alongside gems from beloved local brands like Nicole Bridger, Aritzia and Lululemon. Pro tip: labels are colour-coded for additional markdowns. We’re going to need a bigger closet.