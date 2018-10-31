  • eat
October 31st, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Delightful Dining in Gastown

Delightful Dining in Gastown

By TIM PAWSEY
Oct. 2018

Soupe à l’oignon (front) and duck confit (back) at Jules Bistro (Photo by KK Law)

Gassy Jack’s statue presides over myriad cuisines, including faithfully French Jules Bistro. Here, tried-and-true Gallic treats range from lobster bisque, escargots Bourguig-nonne and soupe à l’oignon to moules frites, duck confit and pan-seared salmon Provençal. While happy hour bites and wine specials are a big draw, locals favour the prix fixe menus, enjoyed in a cozy, dark-panelled setting. Foodies head to Coquille, deluxe purveyor of marine cuisine; Bauhaus, which wins accolades for elevated contemporary German fare; and long-running Sitar, for Indian specialties such as tandoori chicken, prawn masala, alu gobi and mutter paneer.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com 

