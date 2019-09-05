  • eat
September 5th, 2019
Definitely Dalí: Another Dimension

Definitely Dalí: Another Dimension

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Sep. 2019

“Dalinian Dancer” can be found at Thurlow Street and Alberni (Photo by Caroline Toth)

Seen anything strange recently? Two large Dalí sculptures have spent the summer on Vancouver’s sidewalks as part of Chali-Rosso Gallery’s annual Definitely Dalí exhibit. “Space Venus,” hard to miss at 3.5 m (11 ft) tall, towers over visitors at the corner of West Hastings Street and Hornby.  At Thurlow Street and Alberni, “Dalinian Dancer” (pictured) comes to life thanks to augmented reality: download the dedicated app for an uncanny experience. Both sculptures occupy their outdoor locations until Sep. 31, after which they’ll be moved to Oakridge Centre (Oct. 1 to 31) and McArthurGlen (Nov. 1 to Jan. 5). Dreaming of more Dalí? Take a peek inside Chali-Rosso Gallery, where over 100 works by the Spanish artist are on display. So surreal. 

 

