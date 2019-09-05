Definitely Dalí: Another Dimension

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Seen anything strange recently? Two large Dalí sculptures have spent the summer on Vancouver’s sidewalks as part of Chali-Rosso Gallery’s annual Definitely Dalí exhibit. “Space Venus,” hard to miss at 3.5 m (11 ft) tall, towers over visitors at the corner of West Hastings Street and Hornby. At Thurlow Street and Alberni, “Dalinian Dancer” (pictured) comes to life thanks to augmented reality: download the dedicated app for an uncanny experience. Both sculptures occupy their outdoor locations until Sep. 31, after which they’ll be moved to Oakridge Centre (Oct. 1 to 31) and McArthurGlen (Nov. 1 to Jan. 5). Dreaming of more Dalí? Take a peek inside Chali-Rosso Gallery, where over 100 works by the Spanish artist are on display. So surreal.