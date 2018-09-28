Coolest Concerts of Autumn: From JT to Jay-Z

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Oct/Nov 2018

On Nov. 8 and 9, Justin Timberlake brings sexy back to Rogers Arena. The pop powerhouse is taking hits like “Rock Your Body” and “Cry Me a River” on the road to promote his chart-topping album Man of the Woods. He’s in good company, too, as a steady stream of pop and rock icons raise the roof at the arena and BC Place: Def Leppard and Journey (Oct. 1), Jay-Z and Beyoncé (Oct. 2), Luke Bryan (Oct. 13), Drake (Nov. 3 and 4) and Fleetwood Mac (Nov. 14). With a line-up like that, it’s hard not to “Let the Groove Get In.”