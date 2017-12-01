Coolest Advent Calendars 2017

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017

Excited for the big day? We’ve rounded up some of our favourite ways to count down the days until Christmas.

Each day unveils one of The Body Shop’s most popular products—strawberry lip balm, mango body lotion, grapefruit shower gel—all designed to make you look and feel fabulous.

Playmobil’s calendar for wee ones features all of Old MacDonald’s favourite farm animals, including a cow, pig, dog, cat and chickens, plus Santa, his sleigh and reindeer. At Indigo.

Attention, sweet tooths: tucked inside each drawer of the Bright Lights Advent Calendar is a tasty treat. Savour a milk chocolate snowman, mini salted caramel and more. At Purdys.

The Great White Wonder Adventure Pack is filled with a bevy of local bevvies: 12 Red Racer beers and 12 brews from Parallel 49 Brewing Company. At liquor stores.

The 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar includes aromatherapy diffuser blends that roam the globe from Mumbai Mantra to Bali Bliss to Sahara Sunrise. At Saje.

Raise a glass to this intoxicating calendar from Road 13 Vineyards. The 12 bottles of wine (many long sold out) are sure to keep oenophiles in good spirits.