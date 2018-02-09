  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
February 9th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Cool Chronicle: Sculpture in Canada

Cool Chronicle: Sculpture in Canada

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Feb. 2018

Uncover Canadian art history, one sculpture at a time.

Chock-full of for-the-ages art, Sculpture in Canada: A History (Douglas & McIntyre) chronicles the country’s past through sculpture—from a hand-chipped bone shard that dates back to 13,000 BCE, to pieces created through modern-day 3D modelling. History buffs and art enthusiasts alike will appreciate the eye-catching colour photos and Dr. Maria Tippett’s encyclopedic knowledge of art, and how the economy and culture of the nation influenced the works. In short: prepare to be fascinated. Find it at local bookstores.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.