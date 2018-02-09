Cool Chronicle: Sculpture in Canada

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Feb. 2018

Chock-full of for-the-ages art, Sculpture in Canada: A History (Douglas & McIntyre) chronicles the country’s past through sculpture—from a hand-chipped bone shard that dates back to 13,000 BCE, to pieces created through modern-day 3D modelling. History buffs and art enthusiasts alike will appreciate the eye-catching colour photos and Dr. Maria Tippett’s encyclopedic knowledge of art, and how the economy and culture of the nation influenced the works. In short: prepare to be fascinated. Find it at local bookstores.