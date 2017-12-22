Contemporary Art Gallery: Site for Still Life

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Dec. 31, 2017 Landscape paintings are one thing—painted landscapes, quite another. It’s a specialty of Vancouver-based artist Andrew Dadson, who is known for using plants as canvas, covering them in non-toxic pigment. Over time, new leaves and greenery emerge, a reminder that nature isn’t so easily tamed (“House Plants,” pictured). Other modern works by the artist are equally eye-catching: a series of sculptural paintings, and a film projected on two screens, with one playing forwards and the other in reverse. Explore his world at the Contemporary Art Gallery’s Site for Still Life.