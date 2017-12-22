  • eat
December 22nd, 2017
Contemporary Art Gallery: Site for Still Life

Contemporary Art Gallery: Site for Still Life

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“House Plants” by Andrew Dadson. (Photo by Site Photography. Courtesy the artist, David Kordansky Gallery and Galleria Franco)

To Dec. 31, 2017 Landscape paintings are one thing—painted landscapes, quite another. It’s a specialty of Vancouver-based artist Andrew Dadson, who is known for using plants as canvas, covering them in non-toxic pigment. Over time, new leaves and greenery emerge, a reminder that nature isn’t so easily tamed (“House Plants,” pictured). Other modern works by the artist are equally eye-catching: a series of sculptural paintings, and a film projected on two screens, with one playing forwards and the other in reverse. Explore his world at the Contemporary Art Gallery’s Site for Still Life.

