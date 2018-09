By CHLOƋ LAI

Sep. 14, 2018 For Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies, everything is a laughing matter. The famously foul-mouthed comic is best known for his viral segment on gun control, and for his hilarious handling of controversial topics on The Jim Jefferies Show. In The Night Talker Tour, Jefferies unleashes a fresh new onslaught of jokes about everything from American politics to awkward parenting moments. Laugh it up at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.