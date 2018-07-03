Comedian David Cross at the Vogue Theatre

By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 4, 2018 The man who brought the hilariously oblivious Dr. Tobias Fünke to life on Arrested Development is also known for his side-splitting stand-up. David Cross fills his act with rants about the current political system, observations on the vagaries of modern life, old favourites such as “squagels” (square bagels) and a whole lot more. This month at the Vogue Theatre, you can find out for yourself why Comedy Central named him one of the 100 greatest comedians of all time. Squagel, anyone?