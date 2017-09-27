Coldplay’s Head Full of Dreams Tour Comes to BC Place

By SHERI RADFORD

Sep. 29, 2017 It’s hard to ignore the media circus surrounding Chris Martin’s personal life. The marriage to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The naming of his daughter, Apple, and his son, Moses. The description he gave of himself as an “all-theist,” meaning he believes in all religions. The “conscious uncoupling” and divorce from Paltrow. With all the noise, it’s easy to forget where Martin’s fame originated: in the chart-topping music he creates with Coldplay. At BC Place this month, the Head Full Of Dreams Tour—not to mention 50,000 screaming fans—provides a vivid reminder of why Martin and Coldplay still top the charts today.