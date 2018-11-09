Coastal Peoples Fine Arts Gallery: All in the Family

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 17 to Dec. 29, 2018 Some vases hold water, others hold history. Such as “The Space Between” (pictured) by famed First Nations artist Corrine Hunt. The vibrant wood-and-acrylic vessel features an inherited raven crest, a treasure included in the dowry of Hunt’s great-great- grandmother. Her ancestor was also considered the first notable artist in a long line of celebrated artists—a legacy also captured in the vase’s design. For more of Hunt’s remarkable works—and history—see Resilience at Coastal Peoples.