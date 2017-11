By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 2017

Want to perfect your pout without waxy residue? The choice is clear: EOS Crystal lip balm. The popular pods are now available in a vegan, wax-free formula that’s packed with five natural oils, such as avocado and coconut. Our favourite part? The balm is as crystal clear as it is eye-catching. Find it at Shoppers Drug Mart.