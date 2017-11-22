  • eat
November 22nd, 2017
City on Edge: A Century of Vancouver Activism

By SHERI RADFORD

Photo by Bill Keay/Vancouver Sun

To Feb. 18, 2018 Vancouverites are often portrayed as a laid-back bunch, more concerned with yoga and 420 than with anything “real.” We do, however, get riled up for worthy causes on occasion—and not just when our hockey team loses. City on Edge: A Century of Vancouver Activism at the Museum of Vancouver explores our history of protest movements, from race riots in the early 1900s to the Occupy movement to last year’s demonstrations against oil pipelines. Hundreds of photos from the archives of two local newspapers, along with short films and large digital projections, document how locals have rallied for change over the last century.

