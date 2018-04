By CHLOË LAI

Apr. 11-15, 2018 For the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil is taking their gravity-defying show to a whole new level: the ice. Awe-inspiring acrobats are joined by skaters—coached by four-time world champion figure skater Kurt Browning—for Crystal, a groundbreaking ice show packed with synchronized skating, aerial trapeze, and ramp-jumping, back-flipping hockey players. It’s a new frontier for fearless fun.