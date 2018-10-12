Circus Magic at the Symphony: Troupe Vertigo Performs with the VSO

By CHLOË LAI

Oct. 16, 2018 Vancouver is full of postcard-perfect views—hello, North Shore Mountains!—but Troupe Vertigo brings even more spectacular sights to the Orpheum Theatre. The LA-based troupe is in town for their Cirque at Symphony Hall Series tour of North America. The acclaimed circus performers dazzle audiences with awe-inspiring acrobatics, choreographed to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s performance of timeless pieces by musical legends such as Tchaikovsky. For one night only, aerialists soar through the air above the musicians, contortionists captivate with mind-bending physical feats and dancers sweep across the Orpheum’s elegant stage. Circus and symphony in a historic concert hall? Now that’s a sight to see.

