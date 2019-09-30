By SHERI RADFORD

Oct 24-Nov 24, 2019 Have you heard the one about the festival that grows every year? It’s no joke—but the Chutzpah! Festival is filled with jokes, as well as dance, drama and music, all by internationally renowned performers. This year’s celebration of Jewish culture features comedians Sandra Bernhard and Iris Bahr, musical storyteller Daniel Cainer, musicians Yemen Blues (pictured) and a screening of The Rescue: A Live Film Concerto. You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy all the entertainment on offer, but you can’t be a putz or totally meshuggeneh, either.