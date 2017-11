By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 25, 2017 Looking for a sweet way to get into the Christmas spirit? Celebrate the jolly holidays at CandyTown. This free outdoor festival brings more than 15,000 merry-makers to trendy Yaletown for festive food offerings, holiday gift shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, and photo ops with Santa and the Ice Queen. And those savvy to the true meaning of the season can warm their hearts with a donation to local charities. Now that’s the spirit.