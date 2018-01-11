Chinatown Redux: Classic Dishes, Reinvented

By TIM PAWSEY

Savour new twists on old flavours in one of the city’s original neighbourhoods. Housed in an artfully re-envisioned 1920s chop suey house, Sai Woo (pictured) blends classic ingredients with contemporary flair. Go for Chinese “paella,” Korean scallion pancakes with barbecued pork, and sous vide Szechuan black-pepper beef. Or book a dumpling masterclass and historic Chinatown walking tour. At Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, owner Tannis Ling salutes the street food of Saigon and Taipei with edgy small plates, family recipes and savvy cocktails. Nearby, at The Union’s friendly communal tables, you can meet locals while savouring inventive pan-Asian tastes.

To read more from Tim Pawsey, visit www.hiredbelly.com