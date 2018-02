By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Feb. 2018

Ready to see the light? Then stock your make-up bag with Charlotte Tilbury’s Brightening Youth Glow. This anti-aging, colour-correcting, glow-boosting primer can take the place of several products, making it carry-on friendly. It delivers radiant, glow-y skin daily, with anti-aging results in four weeks thanks to olive extract, vitamin B3 and watercress. Go ahead, get your glow on. Find it at Holt Renfrew and Nordstrom.