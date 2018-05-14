Chanel Beauty Pop-Up

By SHERI RADFORD

May 2018

Are you already dreaming of the beach? Chanel’s Les Beiges à la Plage pop-up has transformed the Skybridge entrance to Holt Renfrew into an urban beach resort straight out of France. Relax in a lounge chair, under a beach umbrella, while getting pampered in Chanel style. Enjoy exclusive offers and complimentary beauty services, including a “swim-up” nail bar (swimsuit not included—neither is the pool, unfortunately). And try out some of the products in Chanel’s new Les Beiges collection, such as tinted moisturizer, eyeshadow, lip balm and foundation. You’ll feel like you’ve had a French vacation without ever leaving Vancouver.

Chanel’s Les Beiges à la Plage is on until June 3, 2018.