By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Apr 17 to 18, 2020 After a 16-year residency in Las Vegas, Canadian superstar Celine Dion is taking her inimitable vocals on the road for her Courage World Tour, hitting Vancouver along with almost 100 other cities—near, far, wherever you are. The multi-award-winning diva fills Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with captivating power ballads, love songs and up-tempo hits from throughout her 35-year career. Definitely don’t think twice about snagging a ticket.