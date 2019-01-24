Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Vancouver

By SHERI RADFORD

Multiple Dates, 2019 Usher in Lunar New Year by going whole hog—it’s the year of the pig, after all. On Feb. 10, the Spring Festival Parade winds through Chinatown, as traditional lion dancers join dance troupes, martial artists and more. The annual Temple Fair at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (Feb. 10) fetes the occasion with a full line-up of activities. And the celebrations at International Village Mall (Feb. 8 to 10) include souvenirs, live entertainment and delectable bites. Gung hay fat choy!