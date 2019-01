By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 18 to 31, 2019 Depth of colour and feeling combine in vibrant works by Canadian artist Paul Ygartua. His pieces create dimension through a unique backdrop of canvas and plexiglass—a medium he developed back in 1980 (“Fiesta,” pictured). Peruse his paintings at Ukama Gallery’s Primordial Abstraction: Depth & Illusion.