Canada Day 2018: How to Celebrate in Vancouver

By CHLOË LAI

Jul 1, 2018 Canada Day kicks off festivities across the city, many of them glorious and free. Swing over to Granville Island for live music courtesy of the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, or to Canada Place, where hopeful percussionists attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a drum circle. Stick around for crowd-pleasing concerts and a fireworks finale. Need Canuck swag? Indigo is a treasure trove of True North–themed souvenirs, from fun pillows to campsite-ready mugs.