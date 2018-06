By SHERI RADFORD

Jun 15, 2018 Glamour and seduction combine in Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe, an over-the-top creation by the queen of burlesque. A fully crystallized gown, bespoke fetish boots by Christian Louboutin, and 1,200 pearl balloons floating down from the sky are just a few of the highlights. Dita Von Teese brings her very revealing show to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.