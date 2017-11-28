Boost Your Brunch Game at House Special

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Nov. 2017

Those bored by basic brunch options leave the hollandaise behind and head to House Special. Here, the mid-morning meal consists of Vietnamese-style dim sum, a line-up of Saigon-inspired share plates such as dumplings filled with ground pork, jicama and shrimp; a red-bean cinnamon bun topped with condensed-milk frosting; and a crispy egg-wrapped radish cake. A tropical mimosa with soursop and orange juices, or a creamy condensed milk–spiked Vietnamese coffee make perfect pairings. Consider brunch boredom banished.