Best Places to Spot Cherry Blossoms in Vancouver

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Mar. 2018

When it comes to springtime celebrations, no one paints the town pink quite like the cherry blossom. The city is home to more than 40,000 cherry trees, which line streets and populate parks with dazzling rosy-hued displays. Sakura spotters make a beeline for Stanley Park, VanDusen and Nitobe Memorial Garden for some of the city’s best bloom-filled views. For more flower-themed fun, head to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (Apr. 3 to 29) for haiku contests, picnics, concerts, arts and culture events, and much more. A perfect bash to celebrate the beautiful buds.