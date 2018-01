By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 13 to 27, 2018 With brushstrokes this bold, it’s no wonder that Bau-Xi’s latest exhibit is called Girls Gone Wild. On the walls, find eye-catching canvases by two female artists: dreamy landscapes by Mel Gausden, and turbulent abstracts by Janna Watson (“Nervous System,” pictured). While their styles are strikingly diverse, both Ontario-based artists use untamed palettes and gestural mark-making, for energetic, provocative pieces.