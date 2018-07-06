Bau-Xi Gallery: A Deeper Shade of Blue

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Jul. 21, 2018 Bau-Xi Gallery has the blues—from aquamarine to azure, and everything in-between. Explore the sapphire shade in works such as “Inner Light” (pictured) by Mel Gausden, who is known for a vibrant palette that recalls Instagram-esque digital colour filters and results in convincing-yet-dreamy landscapes. Gallery artists in this group show explore the cool hue not only through cerulean colouring, but also through its metaphoric and symbolic significance. Dive into A Deeper Shade of Blue this summer.