  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 6th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Bau-Xi Gallery: A Deeper Shade of Blue

Bau-Xi Gallery: A Deeper Shade of Blue

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

“Inner Light” by Mel Gausden

To Jul. 21, 2018 Bau-Xi Gallery has the blues—from aquamarine to azure, and everything in-between. Explore the sapphire shade in works such as “Inner Light” (pictured) by Mel Gausden, who is known for a vibrant palette that recalls Instagram-esque digital colour filters and results in convincing-yet-dreamy landscapes. Gallery artists in this group show explore the cool hue not only through cerulean colouring, but also through its metaphoric and symbolic significance. Dive into A Deeper Shade of Blue this summer.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.