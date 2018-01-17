Barber & Co: A Close Shave

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Gentlemen, whether you ascribe to less-is-more maintenance or prefer to be pampered, Barber & Co. has a product—or three—for you. The Vancouver-based company’s barbershop beginnings quickly grew to five locations and a line of small-batch grooming products. Go-to picks like the Aftershave Tonic, Beard Oil and Classic Pomade are infused with natural essential oils, for masculine scents like dry English gin (juniper berry and lime) and old-fashioned bay rum (mandarin peel and black pepper). Look good, smell good.