January 17th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Barber & Co: A Close Shave

Barber & Co: A Close Shave

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Jan. 2018

Clary sage aftershave tonic from Barber & Co.

Gentlemen, whether you ascribe to less-is-more maintenance or prefer to be pampered, Barber & Co. has a product—or three—for you. The Vancouver-based company’s barbershop beginnings quickly grew to five locations and a line of small-batch grooming products. Go-to picks like the Aftershave Tonic, Beard Oil and Classic Pomade are infused with natural essential oils, for masculine scents like dry English gin (juniper berry and lime) and old-fashioned bay rum (mandarin peel and black pepper). Look good, smell good.

