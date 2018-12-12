  • eat
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Artistic Keepsakes: Douglas Reynolds Gallery’s Haida Repoussé Jewelry

Artistic Keepsakes: Douglas Reynolds Gallery’s Haida Repoussé Jewelry

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Eagle & Frog repoussé bracelet by Jesse Brillon

To Dec. 31, 2018 Add a little sparkle to your Christmas by placing a piece of jewellery (or two, or three) by Jesse Brillon under the tree. The Haida carver’s bold silver and gold bracelets are created using repoussé, a technique where a design is formed in relief by hammering or moulding the material. And you never know what the gift may spark—the artist’s own career was inspired by a bracelet carved by Don Yeomans, who Brillon would later study under. Discover all his beautiful bangles at Douglas Reynolds Gallery’s Haida Repoussé Jewelry.

