Artistic Keepsakes: Douglas Reynolds Gallery’s Haida Repoussé Jewelry

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Dec. 31, 2018 Add a little sparkle to your Christmas by placing a piece of jewellery (or two, or three) by Jesse Brillon under the tree. The Haida carver’s bold silver and gold bracelets are created using repoussé, a technique where a design is formed in relief by hammering or moulding the material. And you never know what the gift may spark—the artist’s own career was inspired by a bracelet carved by Don Yeomans, who Brillon would later study under. Discover all his beautiful bangles at Douglas Reynolds Gallery’s Haida Repoussé Jewelry.