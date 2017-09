By JILL VON SPRECKEN

To Sep. 30, 2017 There’s no denying that the Pacific Northwest is easy on the eyes. There are stunning coastlines, majestic mountains and, of course, eye-catching First Nations art. To see works by some of the best Indigenous artists in the West, head to Douglas Reynolds Gallery for Masters of the Northwest Coast. The exhibit features masks, sculptures, jewellery, carvings and more by famed artists like Bill Reid, Beau Dick and Robert Davidson. Pure eye candy.