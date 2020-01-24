All-In-One: Columbia’s Carson Pass Interchange Jacket

By CHLOË LAI

Jan. 2019

Travelling light is especially challenging in winter. Fortunately, Columbia’s versatile Carson Pass Interchange Jacket fits a lot of function into one sleek package. This clever design pairs a waterproof-breathable shell with an Omni-Heat thermal-reflective insulating layer. Both pieces can be worn individually, or zipped together for maximum protection from whatever the wild West Coast throws at you. Plus, the cozy sherpa-fleece-lined hood is trimmed with faux fur. It’s the perfect way to stay warm, dry and stylish—with plenty of suitcase space to spare.